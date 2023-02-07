Oracle Cerner EHR rolls out across 11 military facilities

An EHR from Oracle Cerner and other health IT vendors has been rolled out to 11 military treatment facilities.

The Military Health System Genesis EHR went into effect at centers in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Virginia that comprise 12,000 healthcare providers. MHS Genesis is a project of the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health that includes Oracle Cerner, Leidos, Accenture and Henry Schein One.

"With each deployment, our team is continuing to expand both scalability and capacity," said Liz Porter, president of Leidos Health Group, in a Feb. 6 company news release.

The MHS Genesis EHR is now at about 75 percent of garrison Department of Defense facilities and is expected to be at all military treatment facilities in the continental U.S. by the end of 2023.