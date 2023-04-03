Texas health system Cerner EHR goes live

Gatesville, Texas-based Coryell Health has gone live with the first phase of its Cerner EHR implementation at its hospital, outpatient departments and clinics.

The health system had been planning and training staff with the new EHR system for nine months. The next rollout phase will implement the Cerner EHR into its older adult living facility on June 27, according to a March 27 Coryell news release.

Coryell's new patient portal for messaging providers, viewing medical history, requesting appointments and settling financial bills will be available soon, the release said.