Hospitals, health systems implementing new EHR systems

Here are hospitals and health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Dec. 30:
- On March 4, St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care will transition from a Cerner EHR system to an Epic system.
- Houston-based Legacy Community Health Clinic has received $1 million in federal funding to purchase a new EHR system. Legacy did not mention which EHR vendor it was choosing.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs said it plans to resume its Oracle Cerner EHR system rollout at 25 facilities in June 2023.