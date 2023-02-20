Hospitals, health systems implementing new EHR systems

Here are hospitals and health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Dec. 30:

On March 4, St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care will transition from a Cerner EHR system to an Epic system.





Houston-based Legacy Community Health Clinic has received $1 million in federal funding to purchase a new EHR system. Legacy did not mention which EHR vendor it was choosing.





The Department of Veterans Affairs said it plans to resume its Oracle Cerner EHR system rollout at 25 facilities in June 2023.