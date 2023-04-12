New York health system expands Oracle EHR to 12 locations

Yonkers, N.Y.-based Saint Joseph's Medical Center is expanding its Oracle Health EHR system and its Cerner RevElate patient accounting system to its 12 clinic health systems.

The health system is expanding the system so that all of its locations can consolidate disparate systems into one, according to an April 12 press release from Oracle.

Clinicians will be able to access patients' EHR records throughout all of Saint Joseph's Medical Center's hospitals and ambulatory care facilities.

In addition, the health system will be able to access patient accounting processes in one system and will be able to provide patients with access to their health data through a single integrated patient portal.