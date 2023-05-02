California health system extends EHR partnership

El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health extended its contract with Altera Digital Health to use its Paragon EHR system.

The seven-year contract will expand Pipeline's use of the Paragon EHR system to four Los Angeles-area hospitals and a new hospital in Dallas, according to a May 2 Altera news release.

"As we neared the end of our previous contract with Altera, we saw an opportunity to build on our joint success by reinvesting in our collaboration with Paragon," Pipeline CEO Robert Allen said in the release. "We've had a very positive experience working with the Altera team through the years."