Texas clinic receives $1M for EHR upgrade

Houston-based Legacy Community Health Clinic has received $1 million in federal funding to purchase a new EHR system, Houston Public Media reported Feb. 3.

The funding will help the clinic upgrade its 10-year-old system to one that can provide patients with better access to their medical records, as well as allow them to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions online.

Currently, under its old system, Legacy still has to fax paperwork between other medical facilities to get patients their records, one problem that will be eliminated by its new system, according to U.S. Rep. Alexander Green, from Texas's 9th congressional district.

Legacy did not mention which EHR vendor it was choosing, but said its employees will undergo four months of training before the scheduled go live on Oct. 7.