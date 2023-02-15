Missouri hospital to transition from Cerner to Epic

St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care is transitioning from a Cerner EHR system to an Epic system, KQTV reported Feb. 14.

On March 4, the acute care and outpatient organization will go live with Epic's EHR system, as well as Epic's MyChart patient portal.

The new patient portal will allow patients to schedule appointments online, message their care teams online and more.

"With this change, we are moving to a best-in-class, secure, patient-focused system, which will allow us to provide tools and resources to not only our care teams, but also to patients," said Mosaic CEO Mike Poore. "This change is a long-term investment Mosaic is making to improve the quality of care patients receive."