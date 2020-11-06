10 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Here are 10 healthcare organizations that announced plans to implement a new EHR or deployed a new system in October.

1. FastMed Urgent Care implemented Epic EHRs in all 29 of its Arizona clinics. It is the first independent urgent care operator to implement an Epic EHR and can now share patient medical records with other healthcare organizations that use Epic.

2. Bloomfield-based New Jersey Urology partnered with Epic to develop and deploy a urology-centric EHR system.

3. Rolla, Mo.-based Phelps Health went live with Epic EHR across its 242-bed health system.

4. Sidney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center deployed its new Epic EHR system. The transition to Epic is part of the medical center's partnership with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, which will allow the two organizations to share patient health information on the same platform.

5. Carson City, Nev.-based Carson Tahoe Health, a two-hospital health system with 21 provider locations, went live on an Epic EHR.

6. Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center went live on its new $18 million Meditech EHR. The hospital began the process of identifying and installing a new EHR system in 2018 but paused the implementation for a few months earlier this year because of the pandemic.

7. Christus Trinity Clinic in Texarkana, Texas, launched its new Epic EHR system. The clinic is part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, a nonprofit health system that comprises more than 600 medical centers in Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and Louisiana.

8. Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System will implement an Epic EHR after expanding its partnership with Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

9. The Department of Veterans Affairs deployed the first capabilities of its new $16 billion Cerner EHR system at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.

10. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health transitioned its facilities in Franklin and Cumberland counties onto the health system's Epic EHR.

