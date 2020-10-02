Epic EHR installed at 29-site Arizona urgent care network: 4 details

An Arizona-based network of clinics became the first independent urgent care operator to install Epic EHR.



Four details:



1. FastMed Urgent Care implemented Epic EHR in all 29 of its clinics across Arizona. It is the first independent urgent care operator to implement Epic EHR and can now share patient medical records with other healthcare organizations that use Epic.



2. FastMed formed a joint venture with HonorHealth, which also uses Epic, to integrate patient care.



3. As a result of the install, the urgent care operator launched FastMed MyChart for patients to access health information online, manage appointments, pay bills and get test results from home. The system also includes Epic's telemedicine capabilities.



4. FastMed aims to implement Epic in its North Carolina and Texas markets in early 2021.



More articles on EHRs:

