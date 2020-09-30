16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Wise Health System (Bridgeport, Texas): Seeks a regulatory reporting analyst

2. Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem, Pa.): Seeks a health information systems associate director

3. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks a revenue cycle support analyst

4. MarinHealth Medical Network (Novato, Calif.): Seeks a project manager

Cerner

1. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami): Seeks a financial analytics manager

2. Beacon Health System (Granger, Ind.): Seeks an information systems applications manager

3. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.): Seeks an information services application analyst

Epic

1. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): Seeks an IT analyst

2. Phelps Health (Rolla, Mo.): Seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst

3. St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.): Seeks an applications analyst

4. Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Rocky Hill): Seeks a revenue cycle optimization analyst

Meditech

1. Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital: Seeks a revenue cycle director

2. Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy, N.C.): Seeks a clinical analyst

3. Tidelands Health (Pawleys Island, S.C.): Seeks a decision support systems analyst

4. Anna Jacques Hospital (Newburyport, Mass.): Seeks an application analyst

