Nebraska hospital going live this month on Epic EHR: 4 details

Sidney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center will deploy its new Epic EHR system Oct. 17.

Four details:

1. The medical center's transition to Epic is part of its partnership with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, which will allow the two organizations to share patient health information on the same platform.

2. The hospital delayed its initial go-live due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now on track for its Oct. 17 implementation and has reported no budget issues.

3. The hospital also will implement Epic's enterprise resource planning platform, which includes payroll, human resources and benefits, supply chain and scheduling capabilities.

4. The medical center is a 25-bed critical access hospital, also affiliated with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

