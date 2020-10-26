WellSpan Health deploys Epic EHR: 3 notes

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health transitioned its facilities in Franklin and Cumberland counties onto the system's Epic EHR, according to an Oct. 26 news release.

Three notes:

1. The WellSpan locations, now live on Epic, were previously part of Summit Health, which became part of WellSpan Nov. 1, 2018.

2. By implementing Epic, WellSpan's 200-plus care locations are now on the same EHR platform, helping clinicians to more easily coordinate care for patients and exchange patient records.

3. WellSpan also partnered with Keystone Health and Parkway Neurosurgery, both located in Chambersburg, Pa., to install Epic together, so patients using services at any of the organizations could have one single record system. This allows patients who receive prenatal care at Keystone to have the same record system if they deliver at a WellSpan hospital.

