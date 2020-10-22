4 providers join deployment of BCBS Illinois, Epic payer platform

Four healthcare providers have signed on to implement a new payer platform jointly developed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and EHR software giant Epic.

The platform is designed to securely exchange health information between insurers and providers and streamline administrative processes such as prior authorizations and paying claims.

BCBS of Illinois is implementing the Payer Platform with existing Epic providers who are looking to improve care delivery and financial processes. The platform will launch later this year and throughout 2021 with additional capabilities focusing on improving information exchange for patients and providers in Illinois.

The four providers participating in the first wave of deployment are:

NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.)

DuPage Medical Group (Downers Grove, Ill.)

Access Community Health Network (Chicago)

Northwest Community Healthcare (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

