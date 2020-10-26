VA goes live on $16B Cerner EHR: 5 things to know

The Department of Veterans Affairs deployed the first capabilities of its new $16 billion Cerner EHR system on Oct. 24 at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., according to Federal News Network.

Five things to know:

1. The go-live comes after the department delayed the system rollout in February to finish building the EHR and further postponement in April as the VA shifted its focus to its COVID-19 response.

2. In a statement to the publication, a VA spokesperson said the Oct. 24 go-live is "the first full implementation of the EHR and a significant milestone for VA's [EHR] Modernization effort, as the department works to transform and improve how VA delivers care to veterans."

3. VA launched the first set of capabilities for the EHR during the go-live and plans to launch the second set of capabilities at the Spokane medical center next spring.

4. VA told Federal News Network on Oct. 23 that 96 percent of the Spokane medical center end users have received training on the new Cerner system, and VA's EHR modernization executive director, John Windom, said the department has support teams ready to assist with the go-live and handle any challenges that occur during the initial rollout.

5. VA will next deploy the EHR at its medical center in Walla Walla, Wash., followed by facilities in White City and Roseburg, Ore.

More articles on EHRs:

'You can't manage what you don't measure': How Lyft, Epic are tackling patients' SDOH needs through new integration

4 providers join deployment of BCBS Illinois, Epic payer platform

7 aspects of EHRs that increase physicians' stress

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.