Massachusetts hospital completes $18M Meditech install: 4 details

Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center went live with a new EHR on Oct. 1.

Four details:

1. Milford Regional installed Meditech Expanse EHR system, which communicates with other healthcare facilities within the Common Well Health Alliance, a health information exchange.

2. This is the first time Milford Regional will be on a single electronic medical record system with its hospital and affiliated medical offices since implementing digital patient records in the 1980s, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

3. The hospital began the process of identifying and installing a new EHR system in 2018. Milford Regional paused the $18 million EHR implementation for a few months earlier in 2020 because of the pandemic.

4. Staff have been training virtually and in classrooms for the implementation since August.

