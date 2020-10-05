New Jersey urology group deploys Epic EHR: 3 notes

Bloomfield-based New Jersey Urology partnered with Epic to develop and deploy a urology-centric EHR system, according to an Oct. 5 news release.

Three notes:

1. NJU is the first urology-only group to implement Epic.

2. The new EHR will pull data from NJU's four legacy systems into one single platform, used by NJU's more than 60 practices across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

3. By implementing Epic, NJU can now offer its patients access to Epic's online MyChart patient portal, which they can use to view their health records, message their clinicians and request prescriptions refills.

