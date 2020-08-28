Colorado health system sets go-live for Meditech EHR: 3 notes

Alamosa, Colo.-based San Luis Valley Health will deploy its new Meditech EHR system Oct. 1.

Three notes:

1. SLVH partnered with Meditech for the EHR implementation about one year ago and has spent months building the new system, training users and planning for the Oct. 1 go-live.

2. The health system also partnered with Meditech's IT solutions consultant Engage for the project; Engage will provide support during the go-live process and also specializes in EHR hosting and cloud backup services.

3. SLVH's two hospitals and five clinics will all transition to the Meditech EHR, which will allow staff and providers to operate and share patient records on a single, integrated platform.

