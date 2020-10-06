Phelps Health installs Epic EHR: 3 details

Rolla, Mo.-based Phelps Health went live with Epic EHR across its 242-bed health system.



Three details:



1. The health system spent the past year preparing to go live with Epic on Oct. 1. It took months to build and test the new system and train providers and staff members.



2. The implementation was a "major investment" in the health system, according to President and CEO Ed Clayton.



3. Phelps Health implemented the MyChart app along with the Epic install.



