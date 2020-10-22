CentraState to install Epic EHR after joining Atlantic Health: 4 details

Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System will implement an Epic EHR after expanding its partnership with Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.



Four details:



1. The partners announced CentraState would join Atlantic Health on Oct. 21 and as part of the affiliation the organizations would install the Epic EHR across CentraState's system.



2. The installation will begin with the health system's physician practices and extend to its hospital as well. Once installed, CentraState will be on the same medical record system as Atlantic Health.



3. Atlantic Health will also equip CentraState with additional data analytics tools that will assist in transitioning from fee-for-service reimbursement to value-based care.



4. Atlantic Health will make a $135 million capital investment in CentraState to strengthen several areas, including the health system's infrastructure.

