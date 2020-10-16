Christus Health clinic in Texas deploys Epic EHR

Christus Trinity Clinic in Texarkana, Texas, has launched its new Epic EHR system, it said this week.

The clinic now has an integrated database of patient records available to caregivers at every point of care in the health system, it said in a news release. Patients also have access to Epic's online patient portal MyChart, which allows them to view their medical records, manage appointments and message their providers on a single platform.

Christus Trinity Clinic is part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, a nonprofit health system that comprises more than 600 medical centers in Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and Louisiana.

