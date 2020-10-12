Nevada health system CFO leads Epic EHR install: 4 details

Carson City, Nev.-based Carson Tahoe Health, a two-hospital health system with 21 provider locations, went live with Epic on Oct. 10.

Four details:

1. The health system transitioned all locations to Epic EHR, an initiative led by CFO Mitch Watson. "Not only will this integrative system potentially ease the workload of staff, eliminating our use of numerous programs, but it will also improve patient safety, expand access with a single patient portal called MyChart, and give patients greater control over their health journeys," he said in a news release.

2. Patients can manage their medical records through Epic and MyChart, which will replace the health system's three existing patient portals. The data from the former systems will still be available through the health system's medical records department.

3. Mr. Watson warned the implementation "may come with a few snags along the line" but the health system is prepared with additional support staff and resources.

4. Carson Tahoe worked with Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health and Epic for more than a year to deploy the systems.

