Why Apple never got into health clinics

Tech giant Apple had aspirations to get into health clinics, Bloomberg reported Nov. 1.

The idea within the company was referred to as "Infinite Health." The plan was to expand into consumer healthcare by establishing clinics in prominent urban areas and even within its own retail outlets, people familiar with the matter told the news outlet.

The healthcare facilities would have been designed like an Apple retail store and featured equipment such as non-inflating blood-pressure cuffs.

Within these clinics, the tech giant planned to have Apple-employed physicians who would analyze data gathered from the company's devices and complement it with standardized medical equipment.

Apple went as far as engaging in acquisition discussions with Crossover Health, the operator of on-site clinics where Apple employees could receive medical services at their workplace, and also with One Medical, which Amazon acquired in 2023.

Apple COO Jeff Williams proposed the concept of health clinics to the company's CEO, Tim Cook, suggesting they could be integrated into Apple Stores or operate independently.

The concept ended up being explored through the introduction of AC Wellness clinics, exclusively for employees, but it was reported to have encountered challenges related to cost and management.