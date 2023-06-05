Who is the biggest healthcare disruptor? ChatGPT vs hospital CIOs' answers

Although ChatGPT said it is hard to pinpoint one single entity as the biggest healthcare disruptor, it labeled Amazon as the most notable, which differs from the opinions of health system and hospital CIOs, who told Becker's Optum and CVS would be the ones to watch in 2023.

Becker's asked ChatGPT, "who is the biggest healthcare disruptor," to which the AI-based technology said Amazon, due to its entry into the healthcare market through initiatives such as Amazon Pharmacy and its acquisition of PillPack.

"Amazon has the potential to disrupt the traditional pharmacy and medication distribution model," ChatGPT wrote. Google was listed in second place.

"Google's parent company, Alphabet, has made significant investments in healthcare through various projects such as Verily Life Sciences, DeepMind Health, and Google Health," ChatGPT wrote. "These initiatives aim to leverage AI, data analytics and other technologies to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes."

These answers vary from hospital and health system CIOs. Darrell Bodnar, CIO of Whitefield, N.H.-based North Country Healthcare, told Becker's that he believed CVS would be the biggest disruptor due to its "great market share" and its recent acquisition of Signify Health.

Rich Rogers, senior vice president and CIO of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health, told Becker's that he sees Optum as primary care's biggest disruptor.

"Optum is positioned to have the most significant impact in healthcare in 2023. In addition to their aggressive acquisition of primary care providers and services, Optum is positioned to be a disruptor with developing value-based care models," Mr. Rogers said. "They bring established healthcare analytics capabilities, virtual solutions, pharmacy tools, and payer experience to the market. In addition, Optum has the financial means to figure out the secret sauce to successfully deliver new payment models."