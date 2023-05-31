Where CVS, Walmart, Kaiser, Target rank in market share for retail clinics

Retail clinics have exploded in popularity in the past five years, as health systems and pharmacy giants like CVS Health continue to open them, a new report from Definitive Healthcare found.

From 2017 to 2022, retail clinic claims grew 200 percent, compared to 70 percent for urgent care centers, according to the May 17 study. Meanwhile, primary care office claims declined 13 percent and emergency room usage dropped by 1 percent during that time.

Here is the retail clinic market share by number of locations, according to Definitive Healthcare:

1. CVS Health (MinuteClinic): 63 percent

2. Kroger Health (The Little Clinic): 12 percent

3. Village Medical (majority-owned by Walgreens:) 8 percent

4. Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove, Ill.): 3 percent

5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) and Target: 2 percent

6. Walmart: 2 percent