Walmart Health names new executive VP

Walmart Health and Wellness has named Brian Setzer as its new executive vice president.

In this role, Mr. Setzer will be responsible for Walmart Health's retail pharmacy, optical and healthcare delivery lines, according to a Feb. 25 LinkedIn post from Mr. Setzer.

Mr. Setzer joined Walmart Health in 2021, and served as the company's chief financial officer and senior vice president.

He also previously served in executive leadership positions at Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health and Cigna.

This is the third executive appointment Walmart Health has made this year.

The company recently named Brody McConnell as its new director of innovations, and appointed Pritesh Gandhi, MD, as its chief community health officer.