Walmart, CareSource partner to fight health disparities

Retail giant Walmart and managed care company CareSource are entering a three-year partnership aiming to address racial disparities and health inequities.

Beginning in Ohio, the partnership will focus on cardiometabolic conditions. In Georgia, the collaboration will work on reducing disparities in maternal health, according to a Feb. 28 Walmart news release.

"This partnership will address the major needs our members face, which are difficulty with transportation, access to healthy food, access to care and assistance with care coordination," CareSource Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer David Williams, MD, said. "We know providing additional support, such as an in-store community health worker, will create another access point to ensure our members have the resources they need, within a location they frequent. As a result of this relationship, we expect an immediate, positive impact in the lives of our members."