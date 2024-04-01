Walgreens-owned VillageMD exits another state

Walgreens-owned VillageMD plans to exit the state of Nevada, where it has six Village Medical clinics.

A spokesperson for VillageMD told Becker's it decided to leave the Las Vegas market after "careful consideration and analysis."

"We are committed to helping our teams during this transition, and we are working diligently to care for our patients during this transition," the spokesperson emailed.

Patients can find new providers by contacting their insurance companies or, if they're on Medicare, visiting medicare.gov, the spokesperson said. Patients can also continue to request prescription refills through April 30 and obtain medical records via the VillageMD website.

VillageMD has also exited Florida and Illinois and sold several of its Rhode Island locations in recent months as part of majority owner Walgreens' plan to cut $1 billion in costs this year. Walgreens recently posted a $5.8 billion second-quarter loss, driven by the devaluation of VillageMD.