Walgreens launches clinical trial business

Walgreens partnered with health data company Pluto Health to launch a clinical trial business that aims to eliminate patient recruitment, diversity and enrollment challenges.

The clinical trial business will use Walgreens' patient data, technology assets and retail locations to create a clinical trial model that can increase patient enrollment as well as racial and ethnic diversity in sponsor-led drug development research, according to a June 16 press release.

Two strategies the clinical trial business plans to deploy to address patient recruitment, diversity and enrollment challenges in clinical trials:

Using patient-authorized clinical data and technology, Walgreens will match patient populations to trials across a range of disease areas based on race, gender, socioeconomic status and location.



Walgreens' clinical trial platform will allow patients to enroll in clinical trials at home, virtually or in-person.

"Walgreens' trusted community presence across the nation, combined with our enterprise-wide data and health capabilities, enables us to pioneer a comprehensive solution that makes health options, including clinical trials, more accessible, convenient and equitable," said Ramita Tandon, chief clinical trials officer for Walgreens. "Through the launch of our clinical trials services, we can provide another offering for patients with complex or chronic conditions in their care journey, while helping sponsors advance treatment options for the diverse communities we serve."