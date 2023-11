Walgreens Boots Alliance has named Neal Sample as its new CIO and executive vice president.

In this role, Mr. Sample will oversee the company's implementation of technology and digital innovation, with the aim of improving patients' digital experiences, according to a Nov. 1 news release from Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Mr. Sample will report directly to Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth.

Prior to this, Mr. Sample served as CIO of financial services company Northwestern Mutual.