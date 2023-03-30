Uber Health launches prescription delivery platform

Uber Health, the healthcare arm of Uber, is launching a same-day prescription delivery service that allows health systems and health plans to give patients direct access to their medications.

Healthcare providers and health plans that use Uber Health's platform will now be able to coordinate prescription delivery for their patients, as well as track when medications arrive at a patient's home, according to a March 30 release from Uber Health.

The new service will be powered by software company ScriptDrop and will be available to any pharmacy registered under the National Council for Prescription Drugs Program.