Primary care disruptor raises $260M

Aledade, a network of primary care practices, raised $260 million in a series F financing round.

The company plans to use the financing to expand its network and cement more partnerships with national and regional health plans. Aledade generated more than $475 million of revenue in 2022, according to a June 21 Aledade news release.

New investor Lightspeed Venture Partners led the financing round.

"After a decade of experience with different value-based models, it's clear what works – giving primary care accountability for the total cost and quality of care. We founded Aledade in 2014 on the premise that we can scale the success of value-based primary care," Farzad Mostashari, MD, CEO and co-founder of Aledade, said in the news release. "With this financing, we can be opportunistic in identifying and acquiring additional capabilities into the Aledade platform that will enable the largest network of independent primary care in the country to consistently drive the best results in value-based care."