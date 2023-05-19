Pharmacies or big-box stores? Which type of healthcare disruptor Americans prefer

The majority of Americans favor retail pharmacies over big-box stores for nonemergency medical care, a new report from health IT company Wolters Kluwer found.

Seventy-nine percent of people said they trust their local pharmacy for healthcare more than a large retailer such as Walmart or Target, according to the survey of 1,017 adults conducted in March 2023. Four out of five said they would probably never visit a department store for care.

This is good news for disruptors such as CVS Health and Walgreens, which are both adding physicians and other primary care providers at a rapid pace. Eighty-three percent of the respondents in the May 17 report, however, said they would still go to a traditional physician's office for their annual physical, while 54 percent would go there for childhood vaccinations.