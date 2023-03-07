One Medical CEO pushes back on FTC data privacy concerns

The CEO of One Medical pushed back against data privacy concerns brought up after its $3.9 billion acquisition by Amazon, Medical Device Network reported March 7.

"Many healthcare companies, One Medical included, have been hosted on Amazon Web Services for close to 15 years," CEO Amir Dan Rubin said at the March 6 Wall Street Journal Health Forum, according to the article. "I think that information is way more private and secure here than decentralized in the cloud."

The Federal Trade Commission issued a statement following the deal last month that it will continue to watch whether the combined entity not only protects health data as defined by HIPAA but that it also obtains "consumers' express affirmative consent" for using any such information for marketing purposes.

Mr. Rubin also said One Medical and Amazon would together provide an "outstanding consumer experience" by lowering costs and "the friction to access" care, according to the story.

"There is an appreciation from companies [about] the work of companies such as ours, and some other upstarts out there, that there are ways that you can engage and develop relationships and improve the experience and deliver higher value-based care," he said at the forum.