Oak Street Health to offer primary care in dialysis centers

Oak Street Health plans to provide its senior-focused primary care inside dialysis centers.

The company, which CVS Health recently agreed to acquire for $10.6 billion, launched OakWell on March 22 with kidney care management group Interwell Health. Through the partnership, Oak Street providers will deliver primary care at the dialysis facilities, helping patients manage chronic conditions and offering video visits when they're not at the centers.

"There is a significant opportunity to leverage the time spent by dialysis patients in-center to improve their overall quality of life," said David Buchanan, MD, chief clinical officer at Oak Street Health, in a news release. "We are thrilled to launch this innovative joint venture to remove barriers to comprehensive care for people living with kidney failure."

The program is set to launch in the third quarter of 2023 at dialysis centers in Chicago, Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.