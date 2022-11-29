New Amazon Omics service being used by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Amazon has launched a new genomics service that is already being used by such organizations as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Amazon Omics, powered by Amazon Web Services, aims to help healthcare and life sciences organizations deliver precision medicine by storing, analyzing and generating insights from genomic, transcriptomic and other omics data.

"At Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, we know that getting a comprehensive view of our patients is crucial to delivering the best possible care, based on the most innovative research — combining multiple clinical modalities is foundational to achieving this," said Jeff Pennington, associate vice president and chief research informatics officer at CHOP, in a Nov. 29 AWS news release. "With Amazon Omics, we can expand our understanding of our patients' health, all the way down to their DNA."