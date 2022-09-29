Microsoft uses AI to predict missed medical appointments

Microsoft says it has an artificial intelligence tool that can predict missed healthcare appointments.

As part of its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, the tech giant employs AI and machine learning to analyze data including demographics, historic patterns, social determinants, and appointment types and times of day to predict the probability a patient won't show up.

The scheduling team might remind patients with a greater risk score or organize the provider's schedule to allow for the higher probability of no-shows, Microsoft said in the Sept. 28 company blog post.

"At a time of rising demand for healthcare but funding shortfalls, the use of AI and machine learning promise much-needed efficiencies in healthcare, while maintaining or even improving the quality of patient care," wrote Merav Davidson, vice president of industry AI for Microsoft.