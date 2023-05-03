Microsoft reportedly developing privacy-focused ChatGPT for healthcare

Microsoft is reportedly developing a privacy-focused version of ChatGPT for healthcare providers, according to a May 3 TechRadar story.

The product could be announced by the end of the quarter, the news outlet wrote, citing exclusive reporting from The Information. It is reportedly aimed at preventing data leaks from sensitive industries that might be reluctant to use the current version of the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in ChatGPT developer OpenAI, giving it the rights to sell the technology, according to the story. The new version could be 10 times the cost of the current model and be hosted by dedicated servers.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Becker's the company "does not comment on rumor or speculation."