Microsoft helping healthcare organizations analyze data, monitor patients remotely

Microsoft launched two new services for health providers, one that analyzes data visualization and another that helps physicians collect data for remote patient monitoring, VentureBeat reported March 1.

Azure Health Data Services aims to bring in data from clinical, imaging and medical technology application programming interfaces so it can be viewed together in data visualizations. The launch of this service comes as many health providers struggle to manage and make use of data in their organizations, according to the report.

Microsoft also collaborated with Cognizant, an information technology company, to combine remote patient monitoring and virtual health.

Cognizant will leverage Microsoft's Cloud for healthcare to utilize products such as smart watches, blood pressure monitors and glucose meters to collect and communicate patient health data to providers, according to a March 1 press release.

The built-in analytics will allow providers to cross-reference health information to gain patient insights during remote patient monitoring to identify early-warning signs of chronic conditions.