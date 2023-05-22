Microsoft healthcare AI subsidiary Nuance hit with job cuts

Nuance Communications, a Microsoft subsidiary that provides artificial intelligence-powered speech-recognition services to physicians, is undergoing layoffs as it concentrates on its healthcare business, the Boston Globe reported.

CEO Mark Benjamin notified employees of the job cuts May 19 without detailing the number of staffers or departments affected, according to an email obtained by the newspaper. Microsoft bought the company in March 2022 for $19.7 billion.

"We continue to see macroeconomic pressures affect our industries, as well as market shifts that are evolving our customers' needs," Mr. Benjamin wrote in the email, according to the May 20 story. "It is critically important that we maintain our ability to make key investments in our businesses so that we can deliver on our current plans and are able to capitalize on the future opportunities we have ahead of us. In order to do this, we made the difficult decision this week to eliminate some positions across the company."

Nuance did not respond to a request from Becker's for comment.