Johnson & Johnson names CEO of spin-off consumer health company

Johnson & Johnson named Thibaut Mongon as CEO of its spin-off consumer health company.

Mr. Mongon will become CEO of Johnson & Johnson's standalone consumer health company, and Paul Ruh will remain in his current role of chief financial officer, according to a company announcement May 11.

Mr. Mongon, who served as executive vice president and worldwide chairman of consumer health at Johnson & Johnson since 2019, will transition to his position upon completion of the planned separation of the consumer health business, expected to occur within 2023.

On Nov. 12, Johnson & Johnson announced the plans to split into two public companies — one for consumer health products and another for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The consumer health division will comprise four $1 billion megabrands and 20 brands that are each worth more than $150 million. Some include Band-Aid, Tylenol, Neutrogena and Listerine.