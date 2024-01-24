Instacart expands services to home care

Instacart is partnering with DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, to give patients receiving home care access to nutritious foods.

Under the partnership, DispatchHealth's in-home providers will be able to use Instacart's technology to prescribe food interventions to patients, according to a Jan. 23 news release from DispatchHealth. Providers can send patients category-specific food stipends, have groceries delivered to patients and create medically tailored shopping lists.

The partnership comes as Instacart continues to expand its healthcare reach. The grocery delivery company has partnered with health systems such as Boston Children's Hospital, New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.