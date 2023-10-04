Instacart expands healthcare reach with Mount Sinai partnership

Mount Sinai Solutions, a division of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, is partnering with Instacart to offer post-operative and post-partum patients access to groceries.

Through the partnership, patients within the Mount Sinai Solutions network will receive $110 in funds for grocery delivery following specialized care and surgery at Mount Sinai facilities. Patients can order the provider-recommended items through the Mount Sinai Virtual Storefront, according to an Oct. 4 Instacart news release.

Inscart Health allows providers to scale food prescription programs for patients. In March, Instacart expanded its 'food as medicine' program with Boston Children's, San Francisco-based UCSF Health and Mount Sinai.

"Mount Sinai Solutions and our Centers of Excellence are designed to be hyper-focused on a patient's end-to-end care journey to improve outcomes while driving down costs associated with re-admittance or emergency room visits," Lauren Lisher, senior vice president of specialty care and partnerships at Mount Sinai Solutions, said in the news release. "We are pleased to partner with Instacart to offer a robust grocery delivery solution that provides nourishing foods and essentials needed for a smooth recovery after hospital discharge."