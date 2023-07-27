IBM's new digital platform aims for supply chain 'visibility'

IBM is collaborating with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy to build a new digital platform that can bring visibility to the drug supply chain.

Launching in summer 2023, the platform, dubbed Pulse by NABP, will help manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacies and regulators "identify counterfeit or substandard prescription medications," according to a July 27 news release from IBM.

The platform can also connect these entities with each other when required, and provide authorized partners that can help them "accurately trace prescription medications throughout the supply chain."

The aim of the platform is to give patients more confidence that their prescriptions are legitimate, as well as combat the "gray market" companies in the industry, according to the release.