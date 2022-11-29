Google Health to commercialize mammography AI

Google Health has struck a development and commercialization deal with medical technology company iCAD to integrate Google's artificial intelligence technology into iCAD's breast imaging solutions.

Under the agreement, Google will license its AI technology for breast cancer and personalized risk assessment to iCAD. The medtech company will apply the licensed technology to further improve its 3D and 2D AI algorithms and will commercialize developed products, according to a Nov. 28 press release from iCAD.

The aim is to enhance iCAD's breast cancer AI solutions for mammography and expand access to the technology to millions of women and providers worldwide, according to the companies. ICAD will also leverage Google Cloud's infrastructure, accelerating the time to market for iCAD's cloud-hosted offerings.

This is the first licensing and commercialization agreement for Google Health's mammography AI models.