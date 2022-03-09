Google Care Studio uses AI to summarize physicians' notes

Google's Care Studio expanded the capabilities of its clinician-facing search tool using artificial intelligence to summarize and contextualize physicians' clinical notes.

The new Conditions feature uses natural language processing to provide physicians with a dynamic list of conditions pulled from patient records. The Conditions feature, which is organized by acuity, will allow clinicians to quickly determine if a patient's condition is acute or chronic.

Conditions will also provide access to information related to a condition including labs, medications, reports and specialist notes that help clinicians manage or treat a condition.

The new feature also incorporates artificial intelligence to understand medical concepts from notes that may be written in incomplete sentences, shorthand or with misspelled words. By using NLP, the technology can add context for a condition that is mentioned and map these concepts to a vocabulary of tens of thousands of medical conditions.

Conditions, which has yet to be rolled out, aims to combat the need for clinicians to manually sift through information to make sense of a patient's condition.