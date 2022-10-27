Google acquired healthcare startup that monitors breathing

Google acquired health tech startup Sound Life Sciences, a University of Washington spinout that developed an app to monitor breathing, GeekWire reported Oct. 26.

Sound Life Sciences' app monitored breathing using sonar technology to detect movement.

The app also had the potential to ease the diagnosis of sleep apnea as well as enable people with conditions such as asthma or congestive heart failure to keep track of their respiratory rate.

Google confirmed the purchase of the startup to GeekWire on Oct. 25, but it did not provide information about the transaction, when it occurred and what price it paid for the acquisition. Sound Life's website and LinkedIn pages are no longer active, according to the report.