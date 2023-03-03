GE HealthCare snags $760M health tech management partnership

GE HealthCare has reached a 10-year, $760 million partnership with healthcare supply chain company Advantus Health Partners to provide GE HealthCare's technology management services to Advantus clients.

The technology management program is designed to monitor data safety and reduce costs for clients by standardizing the way they manage their healthcare technology.

Through the partnership, Advantus clients will have access to GE HealthCare's real-time location technology that tracks and locates a healthcare organization's equipment, according to a March 2 GE HealthCare news release.

"Advantus was founded following our team's success designing a better supply chain model for a large health system with 48 hospitals. We understand the growing challenges that health care providers — large and small — face in today's environment," Dan Hurry, president of Advantus Health Partners, said in the release. "We are constantly working to bring next-generation supply chain management models to our customers, and this relationship with GE HealthCare underscores our commitment to delivering benefits to health systems, suppliers and the overall healthcare supply chain."