GE HealthCare has named James Saccaro its new vice president and CFO.

Current CFO Helmut Zodl will remain with GE HealthCare to lead special projects relating to the company's separation from GE. Mr. Saccaro's new role will become official June 1, according to a May 9 GE HealthCare news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Saccaro had served as CFO at medtech company Baxter International since 2015.