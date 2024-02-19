GE Healthcare inks health system partnership

GE Healthcare and Pointcore, a healthcare management and nonclinical shared services company, entered into a partnership with Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare to help enhance clinical and operational efficiencies, standardize models for care delivery, and enhance patient outcomes.

Under the partnership, Pointcore and GE HealthCare will form a foundational alliance aimed at enhancing healthcare technology management services at OSF HealthCare, according to a Feb. 19 news release from OSF. The aim of the alliance is to extend personalized care to a larger number of patients, focusing on advancing precision care in oncology by identifying opportunities, both clinical and technological, to expedite integrated cancer care at OSF.

The collaboration will involve investments in new technology systems, digital tools and resources across various care areas such as nuclear medicine, oncology and radiology. OSF HealthCare is also set to implement GE HealthCare's Digital Expert Access with remote scanning, which enables remote patient scanning on GE HealthCare Magnetic Resonance Imaging devices.