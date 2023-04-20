Former Trump CMS advisor joins Oracle's clinical trial business

Seema Verma, who served as former President Donald Trump's CMS administrator, is joining Oracle as its new senior vice president and general manager of its life sciences business.

In this role, Ms. Verma will lead Oracle Life Sciences and Oracle Cerner Enviza, according to an April 20 press release from Oracle.

Prior to this, Ms. Verma served as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from March 2017 to January 2021. Here, she oversaw 6,000 employees, 100,000 contractors and coverage for 145 million beneficiaries.